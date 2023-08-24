I would like to invite the residents of Bloomington-Normal to join in a Medical Debt Jubilee.

How? Through RIP Medical Debt, a national non-profit company that purchases medical debt of those most in need – people below four times the poverty line or who have debts that are 5% or more of their annual income. These debt portfolios are purchased at a steep discount, meaning that for every dollar given, $100 of debt is wiped out.

Medical Bill & Claim Resolution (MBCR) initiated a debt relief campaign for Central Illinois and was joined by First Baptist Church of Bloomington in order to include McLean County residents and work collaboratively with local faith communities. Six additional faith communities in Bloomington/Normal have since joined the effort: Centennial Christian Church, Christ the King Episcopal Church, First Christian Church, Mennonite Church of Normal, New Covenant Community and Our Savior Lutheran.

We continue to welcome additional faith communities to join in a weekend Medical Debt Jubilee on August 26-27, where all who wish to participate can give directly to this effort called: “Wipe Out Patient Debt in Central Illinois.”

Donations are tax deductible, with 100% applied to cancelling debt. Since 2014, RIP has relieved more than $8.5 billion in medical debt for over 5 million people nationally. They have a 100%, 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.

To participate as a congregation or an individual:

• Donations can be made online through the campaign website: https://ripmedicaldebt.org/campaign/wiping-out-medical-debt/

• Or donations can be made by check payable to: RIP Medical Debt

RIP Medical Debt

28-07 Jackson Ave, 5th Fl

Long Island City, NY 11101

Thank for your prayerful consideration.

Rebekah Strack, Normal,

Chairperson Missions Committee FBC