LETTER: Help veterans with legal issues

One of the military’s most famous mottos is ‘Leave no person behind.’ As we soon commemorate Veterans Day, it’s important to remember that when many service members return home, the reality is far different. Too many Illinois veterans are left to fend for themselves when dealing with serious legal problems.

Fortunately, Illinois has a program that can serve as a national model for helping our heroes overcome legal crises and get back on their feet. The Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network (IL-AFLAN) is a statewide hotline (855-452-3526 and support network where veterans, military members and their families can access free legal assistance. IL-AFLAN is the only legal aid network in the country that offers services in all areas of civil law, including military specific issues like discharge upgrades and Veterans Administration appeals, on a statewide basis.

Prairie State Legal Services is proud to be a member of IL-AFLAN, which has helped more than 15,000 heroes. Heroes like “Charles,” a married father of five who suffers from PTSD and night terrors resulting from his time in combat. Prairie State helped Charles secure an additional $2,000 in monthly social security disability benefits and $55,000 in back benefits for him and his family.

But we know many more veterans across Illinois, and here in Bloomington, need this help. So this Veterans Day, we must redouble our commitment to protecting the rights of our veterans, just like they served to protect our rights. If you know a veteran or service member in need of legal assistance, please encourage them to contact IL-AFLAN at 855-452-3526 or ilaflan.org.

Anne Dunbar, Prairie State Legal Services

