LETTER: Help solve Bloomington problem

I am happy for Normal that has a joint agreement for a total of $23.9 million in funding for a pedestrian walkway. The agreement is with the town of Normal, IDOT and the Union Pacific Railroad. Mr. Nord says the costs will be upwards of $30 million and it probably will. But the point is that the trustees of Normal are indeed doing something to attempt to rectify a problem for the pedestrians in the area.

Bloomington has had a problem for almost 30 years with Fox Creek Road and the southwest side developments including Unit 5 schools. The "trustees of Bloomington," the city council/mayors, have done nothing to rectify a heavily trafficked road with a rural bridge when I55 was built, a barely two-lane bridge. The road goes from a posted 45 mph speed (same as Veterans Parkway with vehicles moving as they do on Veterans) four lanes, bike paths, sidewalks to the extremely narrow bridge and then back to the four lanes, sidewalks. bike lanes.

When will Bloomington "trustees" catch with how Normal continues to coordinate the railroad, IDOT and local funding? Maybe Bloomington needs all new "trustees"? The current and past bunch have done nothing. Mayor Koos, can you help us out here in Bloomington/Normal?

Denny Waterson, Bloomington