LETTER: Help save Bell Bowl Prairie

On November 1, Chicago-Rockford International Airport will bulldozer, a rare, outstanding gravel prairie which has been evolving on its present site for at least 10,000 years, since the time giant sloths still roamed the Illinois landscape. In addition to its rich mosaic of tallgrass prairie plants, and their associated pollinators, it hosts the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, newly added to our national list of endangered species, and six Illinois endangered birds or plants. The airport will replace an irreplaceable state treasure with an enormous employee parking lot and three detention basins for the runoff.

When the first settlers entered Illinois, it had 22 million acres of prairie. Now it has 2300 acres, 1/100th of 1 percent. Chicago-Rockford Airport, by comparison, has 3,000 acres, 700 more than all the original prairie remaining in Illinois.

The airport is expanding its air cargo facilities for customers Amazon, UPS, DB Schenker, and Senator International. The new buildings will provide important jobs as they are built and occupied. But other, better, and more economical possibilities exist for locating the parking lot and detention basins. The road which will cut across the highest-quality prairie can be realigned. There's no need to destroy the only known gravel prairie remaining in Illinois. Instead, the airport can lead the way in creative, sustainable infrastructure design.

There is still time to save Bell Bowl Prairie if enough people help. The Natural Land Institute's website, naturalland.org, has complete information, including petitions to Gov. Pritzker and our U.S. Senators, and contact information for customer service at the airport's powerful customers like Amazon listed above. Ask them to intervene on behalf of another location for the parking lot and detention basins. And use #SaveBellBowlPrairie on FaceBook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to get the word out to your friends.

Meredith Schroeer, Normal

