LETTER: Hearts have been hardened

In the Book of Exodus, we learn that the Israelites were enslaved under the Egyptians. The Israelites cried out to God to be released from slavery. Moses was sent to Egypt to tell Pharoah to release God's people. God hardened Pharoah's heart each time God sent plagues. It took 10 plagues before Pharoah would let God's people go.

My point is that what is happening today, where some people will not believe the truth but all the conspiracy theories, God has hardened their hearts.

This is like Pharoah. These people will never accept the truth. Their hearts are so hardened that the facts will never matter. I firmly believe this why we have so many people not accepting the truth about Trump telling lies.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac