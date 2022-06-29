LETTER: Hearing America's death rattle

America has a "sickness" that is gnawing at every fiber of her being. What's happened to America the beautiful, where have you gone?

On the one hand we fight for stricter gun laws that will protect our precious children. On the the other, we scream, shout and demand for our right to decide who lives or dies, while the trash heap of inconvenient pregnancies and unwanted children keep mounting. God bless America.

Mr. Politics goes to Washington to uphold our country's laws and create new ones for the benefit of "We the People" while behind closed doors deals are being made for personal gain, power, greed, pride and ego. Where are the "Mr. Smith goes to Washington" people? God bless America.

On occasion we get a glimmer of hope with charity and no malice, shinning on a hill. God bless America.

The life-blood of America is being poured out by its sickness. I can almost hear the death rattle. Can you hear it too? How can we stop the hemorrhaging? God bless America.

Miriam Pustaver, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0