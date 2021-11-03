LETTER: Headlines paint depressing picture

Time keeps marching on.

I think the Pantagraph does a good job with bringing news in from every direction. The opinion page of Oct. 29 was a good example of sensible articles that really made me think of how our nation is falling apart.

The three big headlines were “Collision with rioters warrants expulsion,” “Dealing with China’s war threat,” and “Americans' national mood disorder.”

Joe Hoeller, my favorite cartoonist, displayed the garbage of the Biden agenda. Wow.

Is that really the United States of America?

I’m afraid it is and it just didn’t happen overnight. It started after World War II and why do I think that? For one reason, Israel became a nation in 1948. I won’t go into that, except that almighty God is not asleep.

The ethics of the United States as a “people under God” started to change. Not everybody. I don’t have the exact statistics, but it is astounding that so many below 50% do not even go to church.

Another reason is that our government has so much control over private institutions and our own basic lives. Much talk about socialism is nothing new as that started when we received social security.

We used to think that was a “free” country and I guess it was with a much smaller citizenship, there were no speed limits, no seatbelts, right was right, and wrong was wrong, we all know (we older people) that this was a “nation under God.”

Back to this “century” or 2021.

Today’s paper (Oct. 30) in the news mentioned that Adam Kissinger will not run for another term as U.S. Congressman. I certainly admire his character for standing up for what is right instead of politics. I think he would be a great person for Illinois governor.

John Gramm, Gridley

