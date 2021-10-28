LETTER: Having choice taken from you

Since implementing mandatory vaccinations the quote, “My body, my choice”, became the central argument for those refusing to be vaccinated. Many coworkers would sarcastically say, “What ever happened to my body, my choice?"

Well, how does it feel having that choice taken away? To be forced to do something you do not want to do. How many government officials in the state of Texas will refuse a mandated vaccine or use the same argument I often heard at work?

I do not understand how people will fight for pro-life then turn around and argue that they should have the right to refuse a vaccine because “it’s their body.” Is it not a woman’s right to choose to terminate an unwanted pregnancy because it is her body? It is unfair to use an argument in some cases and not all.

Women’s rights have, unfortunately, turned into more of a political issue rather than an issue regarding human rights and privacy. I feel that those in power enjoy feeling “right” regardless of the harm and fear it instills upon women. Do those in power enjoy being able to impede on human rights by forcing women to bare children? Unless Texas legislation is willing to step up and adequately care/provide for the fetus then a woman should not be forced to do so.

The marching will continue until we are given back what was taken away from us, the freedom to choose what can and cannot to do with our bodies. It is upsetting that this topic became and continues to be a political debate, but one day women will win this right back. I applaud all of those who continue fighting and spreading awareness. Keep it up.

Kayla Fallen, Normal

