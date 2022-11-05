LETTER: Hate speech in US must stop

Violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul was a horrible act of hate. All of us need to condemn these acts whether we agree with the politics of those involved or not. It is what a democracy is about.

We can all have different political stands but taking those views to acts of violence is not what our country was founded upon. It is heartbreaking to hear some of our political leaders or candidates use this moment of harm to the Pelosi family as an opportunity to speak ill of them.

How do we stop hate speech and conspiracy theories from destroying the goodness of America? We are the examples for our children and the world hears us.

Please help to do our part in showing compassion for those who are injured by political violence. It may take courage to not join in the laughter when jokes are made about those who are harmed or to speak up with compassion when those words come flying at us in heated moments.

Remember our children hear us. They learn by us. They follow our leads. Words of compassion and empathy are powerful and last a lifetime. We can not be silent. Demand the same from your candidates.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington