LETTER: Has Thanksgiving lost its meaning?

It certainly seems like we can take a deep breath again after the end of the ridiculous amount of political campaign ads that saturated our whole nation. It was hard to believe who is right and who was wrong.

One good thing is that we are coming into the season Thanksgiving.

Yet the amount of advertising for commercial business of all kinds, dampens a little of the relief.

I am so disappointed to hear Thanksgiving Day called "Turkey Day."

Thanksgiving Day was started by the Pilgrims who would have a feast to be thankful for their harvests.

Besides all their feasts of early colonists, Thanksgiving Day was also a time for serious religious thinking, church services and prayer.

The first New England Thanksgiving began in 1621 after a good harvest, and Governor Bradford decreed a three-day feast in 1623.

On November 26, 1789, President George Washington issued a general proclamation for a day of thanks.

Then President Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November, 1863 “as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to our beneficial father.” (Almighty God)

Since then we have gone downhill, but can still be thankful that we have had a bountiful harvest in our area and that we still have a Thanksgiving day to set aside, a worship day, to God the father and Jesus our savior.

John Gramm, Gridley