LETTER: Has Democrats' moral depth sunk?

Letter to the Editor

Has there ever been a politically charged phrase more incomplete than “a woman’s right to choose”? While everyone knows what the choice being defended most often amounts to - the deliberately inflicted death of a small human who has no choice in the matter - no defender of “a woman’s right to choose” is willing to speak or write that clearly and completely. Are they embarrassed? Afraid? Uncomfortable?

Acceptance of the freedom to choose is unthinkable to everyone when the issue is child abuse, spousal abuse, rape, murder, etc. Is abortion different because unborn babies are tiny, dependent, silent and invisible? If so, isn’t that unacceptably discriminatory?

Remember Bill Clinton’s stated position, post Roe v. Wade, that abortion should be "safe, legal and rare"? That’s laughable today. A Democrat who agreed with it would not stand a chance with today's party leaders. I hold on to the belief that many of the party’s rank and file are more sympathetic to unborn children. If that’s naive, the party has fallen to a moral depth unthinkable to its former leaders.

Thomas W. Shilgalis, Lisle

