I thank the Pantagraph for proving a forum for citizens to comment on politics, both local and national and I thank them for allowing other topics to be commented as is this article below:

I am not the most religious person in the state or this community. I am a senior citizen (over 55) and I believe in God and his only son, Jesus Christ, our Lord.

I am saddened knowing many young people claim to be agnostic. Some do not know what this means, many do. I believe it is very difficult to not believe in God when his creations are all around us.

Several causes are responsible for this agnostic situation. Many young people did not have parents available to teach them about God when they were younger; many had parents who did not take the time to teach them what they (the parents) were taught when they were young; the world has many distractions; the work world, social media, weird noises (the young say it is music); some are taught to be different or extraordinary and some taught to be anti-biblical. These young people should not be abused in any way, but neither should they demand to be in the mainstream. American has room for many people provided they begin legal and remain legal.

Some may wish to criticize these comments, but they cannot criticize God’s creations. I feel rewarded by writing this article, but I would really be rewarded if only one young person read this and positively acted on it through their life.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington