Trump or no Trump? That is the question. Next year’s presidential election may very well have Donald Trump representing the GOP on the ticket. Is that a good thing for the Republicans? At this juncture it appears his opponent would be the sitting president, Joe Biden. Biden’s approval poll numbers are low, and he has often embarrassed himself and this nation when appearing in public. His VP currently has the lowest approval rating ever experienced by that office. It would appear that just about any viable GOP candidate would have a chance of winning the White House in 2024.

Thinking back to the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden mainly steered away from public appearances. When he did appear in public, the audiences tended to be very tame. Enthusiastic support was definitely lacking, at least in the news videos I witnessed on TV. But this semi-hermit, who had a tendency to trip over his tongue at speaking engagements, generated 80 million-plus votes.

How could that be? I believe that this occurred due to the large number of anti-Trump voters showing up at the polls. Even though Trump did a good job while serving as President, his brash personality antagonizes a lot of folks. There’s a real possibility that 80-plus million voters will show up again to vote him down. There is no GOP candidate that could generate anywhere near this number of votes for the opposition as effectively as Donald Trump.

Kudos go out to Jill Colvin and Linely Sanders of the AP. Their recent Pantagraph article clearly points out the slippery slope Trump supporters face. A GOP majority may currently prefer him as their 2024 presidential candidate, but a majority of Americans do not. I believe a Republican ticket that includes Nikki Haley would stand a better chance of winning.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington