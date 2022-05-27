LETTER: Guns are for killing people

Firearms (guns) are for killing living beings. They were not invented for or improved upon for shooting at stationary targets, flying clay targets or for winning Olympic medals (although they are used for these things).

A "well ordered militia" is mentioned in our constitution so that the British army could not disarm American citizens who needed to hunt to feed themselves and their families and defend themselves from bears and other predators or attacks by an invading army. We are able to regulate the possession and use of firearms in our communities and still abide by the Second Amendment.

As long as we refuse to regulate firearms and continue to see the increase in firearms in this country, we will see innocents die in increasing numbers. This is what guns are for.

Cynthia Arnold, Bloomington

