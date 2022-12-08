LETTER: Gun violence an infectious disease

Actually thinking the main reason crimes have increased in areas like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other large cities over the last two years is simply the result of police and justice reforms is at best factually/ignorant or at worst flawed judgement, tainted by political dogma and racial bias.

Data shows crime rates are higher in Republican-controlled states with lax gun regulation; proliferation of firearms is by far more responsible especially when coupled with drugs, poor education, inadequate healthcare and lack of well-paying jobs and affordable housing.

Social unrest caused by police abuse and violence against minority communities, judicial systems that treat non-whites more harshly than whites and prisons that fail to rehabilitate inmates have created a permanent class of repeat offenders. This situation has plagued many urban areas since the 1960s. The reality is police are outgunned by gangs and career criminals, so it’s no wonder when law enforcement officers fear for their lives, they use excessive force. Those who claim to “back the blue” should support gun control measures and increased social services, if they want police to effectively keep communities safe.

Gun violence is like an infectious disease. When left untreated, it spreads killing and injuring millions. Therefore, the cure involves limiting pathogens causing the carnage. Over the past two decades, gun laws were allowed to expire while the Supreme Court championed an individual’s right to own guns by removing state and local barriers to carrying weapons outside homes in public spaces. Thus, the NRA, extremist Republicans and gun manufacturers have flooded the U.S. with over 400,000,000 firearms.

In the future those who truly care about reducing crimes must insist local, state and federal officials reinstate gun control laws and reform the Supreme Court that’s been corrupted by wealthy extremists hell-bent on destroying American democracy.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington