America’s plastic bag manufacturers applaud McClean County’s efforts to promote the education surrounding recycling, highlighted by the recent article “McLean County nearing goal of 50% recycling rate.” For residents across the county looking to increase recycling rates, the store takeback program for plastic bags and films mentioned in the article is a tremendous opportunity and a win for the planet.

Plastic film shopping bags continue to be easily recycled through the industry-pioneered store takeback program. Usually located at the front of the store, these bins found at retailers like Kroger, Jewel-Osco, and Schnucks can help ensure a circular end life for bags and other stretchy plastic film products.

Programs and education campaigns like McClean County’s are part of the reason that recycling rates plastic bags and similar films continue to trend upwards. In 2021, over 1 billion pounds of plastic film, including bags, were collected for recycling, an 8% increase from the year prior. And most of these materials are acquired by North American reclaimers for recycling.

Every day 30,000 Americans head to more than 340 locations to manufacture U.S.-made products families in McClean County rely on to bring food home. Thanks to this program, these products can be more easily recycled into products like composite lumber and decking, playground equipment, railroad ties, and more!

Recycling bags supports American jobs too, as 88.8% of film collected is processed in North America. In turn, manufacturers in our membership have a steady stream of recycled content they use to reduce consumption of new plastic and advance our sustainability goals.

So next time you bring your bag home from the store or unpackage other stretchy plastic films, remember that recycling is as easy as participating in this program.

Zachary Taylor,

Director of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance