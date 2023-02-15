Local labor leader John Penn is well known locally and throughout the Midwest for his commitment to his country, community and working men and women. However, with his recent retirement, he leaves behind another legacy.

In 2004, John had the vision and commitment to establish the Great Plains LIFE Foundation and bring together the charitable efforts of labor and management. Recognizing the importance of education to the well-being of America’s future and its workforce, efforts were focused on addressing the country’s high school dropout crisis.

Working with respected educators throughout Illinois, the “Stay 4” Project was developed and officially launched in 2008. Since that time, more than 600 low-income and at-risk high school students have been part of this program which has experienced a consistent 97% graduation rate.

These students, most of whom are among the first in the families to graduate from high school, have continued their education in the trades, the military, been accepted into college honors programs, and have gone on to attend and becoming alumni from more than 45 colleges and universities nationwide including Harvard.

Because of John’s leadership these students now have the tools to create better lives for themselves, their families and the communities in which they live. Thank you, John Penn.

Paul Segobiano and Liz Skinner

Great Plains Life Foundation, Normal