I’m writing to encourage us all to vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on April 4. I went to Fairview, Chiddix, and Normal Community High School, and moved back to Normal to raise my kids near their grandparents — and so they could go to public school in Unit 5, where their grandmother, Peg Kirk, had taught English for so many years.

My kids attended Colene Hoose, Chiddix, and NCHS, and my husband coached volleyball at Chiddix, Kingsley (won state one year), and NCHS. As a family, we know firsthand that this is a great educational system with terrific extracurricular activities. As a community, we should know that this referendum will be a good thing for us all. These students, teachers, and staff need and deserve our support.

I also plan to vote for school board candidates Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams. They clearly care about Unit 5 and will do a good job.

Kathleen Kirk, Normal