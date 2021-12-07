LETTER: Governor, Illinois must do better

Dear Governor Pritzker:

Your statement following the Rittenhouse verdict is completely unnecessary and not at all acknowledgement of the truth of the situation. Rittenhouse was being threatened by the three men who were armed themselves. Someone was probably going to die. Rittenhouse was protecting himself in an act called self-defense. You would do the same.

If you want to be involved in the welfare of the citizens of the State of Illinois, you will figure out how to protect the people on the south side of Chicago. That mayhem hoes on and on and I hear weekend reports now for several years about the number of people shot and the number killed. It is time to step into that situation and do some real good.

Chicago and Illinois must do better than they have been doing.

John A. Butler, former Illinois resident

Currently of Pella, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0