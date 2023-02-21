It took me a while to understand and publicly acknowledge a most unfortunate fact. Apparent working majorities of our current elected officials oppose popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.

They want to prevent most of us from having meaningful influence in identifying, prioritizing, and meeting public needs. They prefer advocating the increasingly secretive interests of campaign contributors and lobbyists to advancing the public interest.

They are trying hard to suppress our unique national interactive fund-accounting-based public-budgeting-and-auditing-internal-control (PBAIC) process. PBAIC ensures that public goods and services are delivered responsibly and responsively by establishing and maintaining public interest transparency and accountability.

Commitments within and between the separate branches and levels of our government and between government and major corporations, shape and direct the delivery of public goods and services.

When PBAIC is conscientiously applied, these commitments evolve over time with strengthened trust to permit greater discretion and impose fewer and lesser mandates and restrictions. Public interest transparency and accountability persist as this occurs.

Accountability is the principle that authority, responsibilities, and discretion must be distributed in such a manner as to reasonably ensure that (1) responsible parties appropriately document and explain their performance efforts and accomplishments and (2) established objectives and future efforts are refined accordingly.

PBAIC promotes and ensures accountability for the delivery of public goods and services by requiring ongoing detailed public transparency of (1) the relationships between planned and actual financing, spending, and other activities, (2) the design and application of established internal control policies and procedures, and (3) their relationships to new and persisting established objectives.

We popular sovereign citizens must ask questions and educate ourselves about our PBAIC process and firmly insist upon keeping our government and major corporations safely confined within it.

Dick Haas, Pontiac