LETTER: Government, corporations must be accountable

It is exceedingly and urgently important that we USA self-governing popular sovereign citizens securely confine our government and major corporations within their intended roles as dutiful public servants in our proven reliable when conscientiously applied, but presently suppressed, national internal control process.

Unfortunately, in recent decades we have carelessly let our government and major corporations increasingly disregard and escape the calming, healing, uniting and motivating influence of the objectives, policies, and procedures of this process. And now we are catastrophically letting our repressed prescribers of USA accounting and accountability professional standards purposely suppress them. We must reverse and remedy this trend now.

Every nation has a national internal control process, but they differ qualitatively in fairness, technical competence and public interest integrity. The legitimacy of a national internal control process is determined and indicated by the extent to which it optimizes the standard of living and quality of life of citizens.

Our national internal control process is the most admirably intended and best designed one. It is proactively humanistic and egalitarian. Its accomplishments to date and near limitless upside nurture the American dream of personal freedom, equal opportunity and a standard of living and quality of life for everyone which persistently improve over time.

Our unique and precious, national, interactive, fund-accounting-based public budgeting and auditing internal control (PBAIC) process synergizes separate mandatory ongoing public budgeting and auditing practices in our local, state and federal governments and major corporations into the coordinated cooperative identification, prioritization, management and satisfaction of public needs. Conscientiously applied, our PBAIC process keeps our government and major corporations reliably public interest transparent and accountable.

We the people must better inform ourselves and each other about PBAIC and firmly demand that our leaders revitalize and expand it. If we do not do this, it won’t make any difference who we elect in 2022.

Dick Haas, Pontiac