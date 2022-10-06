LETTER: GOP will give a glimmer of hope

Democrat policies across America are like a train crossing the Mississippi with a span in the bridge missing. 200,000 illegals a month cross our southern border and how many drugs? Dems howl with fake virtue when a few busloads of illegals arrive in sanctuary cities and 50 show up at Martha’s Vineyard. Barack Obama’s 29-acre compound and multi-million dollar summer cottage would make a great port entry. Of course the illegals were soon whisked away from the elite playground to a more convenient location.

I never went to college and now some of my tax money will help pay the half-trillion dollar student loan debt deal. Thanks Dems, and now we’ll try to forget about the 87,000 new tax investigators coming our way too. Apparently no one learns money management skills in school anymore, they are too concerned with social engineering. During my stint in the Army I earned about $8 a day in Panama and later Carter surrendered the canal. Thanks Jimmy.

Raids on Republican opposition to the Biden regime by the FBI occur frequently. The President calls me a domestic terrorist. J.B. Pritzker with his so-called Safe-T Act will abolish most cash bail on criminals on Jan. 1. Now he wants to make Illinois the abortion capital of the Midwest. Many friends have fled the state. This fall with a Darren Bailey win and a Republican congress, Illinois and America will once again have a glimmer of hope shining on the horizon.

Jim Ehmen, Paxton