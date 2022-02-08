LETTER: GOP legislators show true colors

Mike Pence said publicly on Friday that Trump's attempt to overturn the election was wrong and that Trump's idea was “un-American.” The former vice president further noted that the former president's action was corrosive to democracy and is something Republicans should abhor.

Also on Friday, the 2012 Republican nominee for President, Mitt Romney, wrote, "Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost."

Also on Friday, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote, "Rather than focus their efforts on how to help the American people, my fellow Republicans have chosen to censure two lifelong members of their party for simply upholding their oaths of office. They've allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism to hinder their ability to see clear-eyed."

Also on Friday, the Republican National Committee issued a statement about the bloody Jan 6 attack on our nation. The RNC declared the Jan. 6 rampage to be "legitimate political discourse."

What, then, does the Republican National Committee call the officer deaths, the attempted murder of America's top leadership, the trashing of government property, the botched effort to block Pence from certifying the election results, and the smearing of their own feces on the walls of our magnificent Capitol? As of Friday, we have our answer. They call it "legitimate political discourse."

We were already aware that most GOP House and Senate members, by their silence, were complicit in the coup attempt. It remains to be determined which Republican congressmen and senators were criminally involved in the Trump-led effort to overthrow the United States of America.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

