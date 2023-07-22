Let’s step back for a moment.

The GOP’s leading and likely nominee for president is a man who has openly said that if he gets back in the White House he will be more authoritarian than before, using his power not to address America’s problems but to exact revenge upon anyone who challenged his wildly narcissistic behavior.

A decade ago Republicans would have been outraged by any president who dared to consciously retain and show off national security secrets that potentially put America and its military at risk. Now they shrug it off as being nothing more than what others have done, despite the glaring differences, and show no concern about the harm that may have occurred.

Yesteryear’s “law and order party” members would have pounced upon anyone supporting -- on any level -- an attack on the Capitol or pledging to pardon the “patriots” who did so. They would not have smeared government agencies and threatened to defund them simply because those agencies called out wrongdoing. (Attacking the messenger and deflecting from the legalities has become standard GOP practice.)

They would have quickly ruled out as their choice to lead our nation a man accused of a string of crimes, for which strong supporting evidence is widely available. They would have heeded the unprecedented warnings from so many of Trump’s White House staffers who now insist that Trump is not fit for the presidency.

As one clear-eyed Republican strategist put it, the GOP now sees honesty as weakness. In this upside-down world, leadership within the party demands fealty to a profoundly flawed leader. True leadership, where political courage and integrity reign, is in short supply.

My vision for Making America Great Again is getting back a conservative party that doesn’t ask me to defend lies and ignore wrongdoing.

Chuck Blystone, Normal