LETTER: GOP is the Trump Party now

Eric Trump says the Republican Party has ceased to exist. Yes, really. Eric said, “It’s no longer the Republican Party, it’s the Trump Party.” Eric is right. The GOP has ended. It has morphed into a weird religion devoted to Donald Trump.

However, many Republican leaders just don’t want to be associated with the Trump Party. They reject the extremism, the violence, the racism and the war on women by the Trump Party, as Eric Trump calls it. Across the country, Republican leaders are endorsing Democratic candidates and rejecting their own party’s radical choices.

In Arizona, the extremist GOP candidate for governor has refused to say that she will accept the election results. Following the example of her mentor Trump, she pledged to honor the outcome only if she wins. In Pennsylvania, the GOP candidate for governor is a Christian Dominionist who wants to bar everyone except fundamentalist Christians from political office. He is openly anti-Semitic. He attended the Jan. 6 attack on the United States and still boastfully supports that murderous onslaught.

It’s clear that Herschel Walker’s promise to criminalize women’s health doesn’t apply to the abortions he himself has forced his wives and girlfriends to get. Apparently he doesn’t know his own children’s names. Like every GOP candidate in the country, Walker supports the drastic nationwide abortion ban.

Their other “policies” are no secret. They intend to ax Medicare and Social Security, cut taxes for the rich, raise taxes on the middle class, end marriage equality and destroy environmental protections. They are openly warning us of their “plans” for our country.

GOP candidates up and down the ballot are radical -- Congress, state, and local. They simply are not Republicans anymore. Eric has it right. It’s the Trump Party now. Good, decent Republicans want nothing to do with them.

Larry Gaylord, Normal