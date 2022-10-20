LETTER: GOP interested in power and control

I love my country. I am concerned for the future of our country. Democracy is on the ballot. Your vote will be either for democracy or for GOP deniers who believe Trump's big lie.

Republicans across the nation have been passing laws to restrict or repress voting access. Congressional Democrats tried to pass a voting rights bill. Republicans stopped it with the filibuster. Not all Republicans are MAGA Republicans.

The Supreme Court will take up the case: Moore V Harper. N.C. Republicans argue that they have the sole discretion in how to run their elections, including Federal elections. If the Supreme Court sides with N.C., the N.C. Supreme Court will be unable to block laws that violate the N.C. constitution. The N.C. legislature would be unaccountable to judicial oversight and the popular vote of the people.

Racism and extremism with white nationalists and others following fascist tenets are dominating the far right following Trump, endorsing his big lie. 299 Republican deniers are on the national, state and local ballots. Republicans are interested in power and control, not governing to help America.

There are 372 Oath Keepers in law enforcement and the military. Consider the number of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who have been charged and pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

The 117th Congress with Democrats in control has accomplished much: Funding infrastructure (bi-partisan), billions for U.S.-made semiconductors, aid for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, Inflation Reduction Act which lowers drug costs, addresses climate change, taxes on billion-dollar corporations plus other items.

I am voting for democracy in November because I love my country and I want my children, grandchildren and future generations to enjoy a good life in this wonderful country.

Sharon Loudon, Long Point