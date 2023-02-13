Last month, the new Republican-led congress stopped attacking each other long enough to reveal their top priorities. Monday was devoted to reducing taxes for millionaires and billionaires. Tuesday saw legislation to protect Donald Trump and insurrectionists in Congress from punishment for the bloody Jan. 6 attack on America. Then on Wednesday, they went all in on criminalizing abortion nationwide.

Yes, despite their historic setbacks in the midterm elections, the GOP pressed ahead with their efforts to take away women’s rights, just two days into the session. Their attempts at a total nationwide abortion ban will only result in continued defeat in future elections. Voters in conservative states such as Montana, Kansas, and Kentucky rejected anti-choice ballot measures in 2022.

Some Republicans recognize the folly of continued focus on this losing issue. GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina called the congressional bills “tone deaf.” She declared, “If you want to make a difference and reduce the number of abortions with a Democrat-controlled Senate, the No. 1 issue we should be working on is access to birth control.”

She’s right -- but the GOP’s purpose is not to reduce abortions. It is purely to score points with their ever-shrinking base.

The abortion bills generated by the slim GOP House majority won’t go anywhere. The Democratic Senate will not bring the bills up, or else will vote them down if they are brought up. Biden of course would veto it if the legislation got that far. So the anti-choice bills are real time-wasters.

That doesn’t matter to the GOP majority now in power. They have no positive plans for the country, and thus are free to waste as much time as they please. But watch them carefully. They are showing us exactly what they’ll do if they regain the Senate and the White House.

Larry Gaylord, Normal