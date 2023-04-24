The Republican Party is turbocharging 2024 election prospects -- for Democrats. Yes, that’s right: the actions of Republican politicians across the country are helping Democrats tremendously.

Consider these developments: In evenly divided Wisconsin, the progressive candidate for the State Supreme Court won against her MAGA extremist opponent--by a landslide. And this: the leading GOP candidate for the presidential nomination has been indicted on multiple counts, with more indictments to follow. Their “second” candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is dropping like a stone in polls of Republican voters. And this: GOP-controlled state legislatures nationwide are passing severely punitive abortion bills, which are wildly unpopular throughout the country. And this: as more children, teachers, and staff are slaughtered in classrooms, the GOP is repealing even mild gun restrictions. Some GOP members of congress are proudly wearing assault rifle-lapel pins.

The Tennessee legislature expelled two Black Democratic state legislators for the “crime” of supporting thousands of Tennesseans as they demanded an assault weapons ban. And consider this: the GOP majority in the U.S. Congress continues to stumble badly, months into the session. They are unable to get any business done -- which is actually a good thing, because their “plans” are cruel and inhuman. The public has tuned out their committee “hearings.” Even casual observers can see: they just don’t know how to govern.

We learned that Republican Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been receiving big undisclosed gifts from wealthy donors for years. Thomas’s defenders in the Republican Congress reject all efforts to rein in the rampant corruption on the Supreme Court.

Dramatic election losses don’t seem to faze them. Their behavior has only gotten more extreme. Republicans are careening toward an extinction-level event called “Election Night 2024.” Apparently, they have no clue what’s about to happen to them. .

Larry Gaylord, Normal