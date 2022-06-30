LETTER: GOP has become a fascist party

We live in a pluralist society made up many cultures and religions. Under the First Amendment, everyone has the right to believe their values and beliefs.

Overturning Roe vs Wade has taken away a right to be pro-choice. Those who are pro-life have the right not to receive an abortion.

The argument when life begins is a personal religious right each one of us can make. Making a law to prohibit those who want an abortion will not stop abortions.

If the objective is stop abortions, the Supreme Court did not help the situation but divided our country more. The government needs to stay out of people's lives and let each individual make their personal choices. Let all of us uphold and support the United States Constitution.

What rights will the Supreme Court go after next - same sex marriage, personal choice to use contraception?

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

