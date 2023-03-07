What has happened to the Republican Party? My parents always voted straight Republican because my dad was a farmer. Most farmers vote Republican because the Republican Party has supported farm programs. We even see this happening today where the Trump administration paid farmers 86 cents a bushel for every bushel harvested during the soybean tariff to China.

Now we are seeing a party who has abandoned its main principles of a strong defense, pro-life, small taxes, small government, Law and Order, Individual privacy, upholding up the United States Constitution, peaceful transfer of power, supporting democracy. Equal Justice under the Law, supporting NATO, supporting truth over lies. Now the Republican Party has turned to culture matters, conspiracy theories, believing the 2020 election was stolen, not supporting the peaceful transfer of power. supporting a former president who incited an insurrection, supported groups who are hate groups and supporting dictators from countries like North Korea, China and Russia, investigations against Hunter Biden, Beau Biden, the FBI, DOJ, CIA, Homeland Security. What has happened to the Republican like we saw under President Ronald Reagan, President George Herbert Walker Bush?