Five women are suing Texas over the state’s laws against abortion care.

The personal pain described in their lawsuit is appalling. Plaintiff Amanda, for instance, was forced to wait until she was septic to receive abortion care, causing one of her fallopian tubes to become permanently closed. Plaintiff Anna was forced to fly across multiple states after her water broke, risking that she would go into labor or septic shock on the journey.

The Texas plaintiffs represent millions across the country whose lives have been upended by the Republican war on pregnant women. The GOP’s legislative assault is also a war on women’s families and their doctors. Florida, for example, has a bill that requires imprisonment for anyone performing an abortion. Ever more drastic laws will enable abortion-ban states to go after women and doctors across state lines.

The GOP laws against women are massively unpopular. The abortion issue played a big part in the GOP’s historically poor showing in the 2022 midterms. Democratic-led states are moving swiftly to strengthen women’s health care. Yet nothing seems to deter the GOP from its obsession. They intend to force all states to pursue pregnant women. They won’t be satisfied until all women are under their control.

The Republican-held House of Representatives would love to pass a national abortion ban; it’s their dream. For the moment -- fortunately -- Congressional Republicans are in such disarray they can get nothing done at all. Speaker Kevin McCarthy has little or no power left after caving to the extremists. But be certain of this: they absolutely intend to continue and intensify their attack on American freedom. If the GOP House gets their act together, it will be bad news for America. Their “dream” of criminalizing women and doctors is truly a nightmare. The only solution is to vote them out.

Larry Gaylord, Normal