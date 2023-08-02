Iowa GOP Governor Kim Reynolds signed a harsh abortion ban into law on July 14. A court has temporarily blocked enforcement. The Sioux City Journal notes, “A 2023 Iowa poll says more than three out of five Iowans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.” Yet the Iowa GOP legislature has pushed ahead with heartless anti-abortion legislation that Iowa’s citizens strongly oppose. The governor actually called a special session, at great expense to Iowa taxpayers, in order to get this bill passed and signed.

All across the country, GOP legislatures continue to crush personal freedoms. States under Republican control, from Texas to Missouri to Florida, are inflicting pain and suffering on pregnant women and their families.

In Texas, for instance, Kylie Beaton was looking forward to having her second child later this year. A local ABC News affiliate reported in March, “She's faced with carrying an unviable pregnancy to its end due to Texas' highly restrictive ban. Beaton's baby has a rare, severe condition impacting the development of its brain, but she is unable to access abortion care in her home state.” The family’s search for health care has been heartbreaking. The out-of-state options are prohibitively expensive. Health care professionals in Texas won’t risk treating Kylie for fear of arrest and imprisonment.

This is America, 2023. Such tragedy is being repeated thousands of times in GOP-held states. If Republicans gain Congress and the Presidency, nothing will stop their war on women.

The good news is, Americans aren't having it. They're mad at the GOP for messing with their freedoms. Americans can't understand why Republicans do the things they do, and they're tired of wondering. A voter pushback is coming in 2024. When the smackdown hits, resulting in epic defeat, the GOP will have itself to blame.

Larry Gaylord, Normal