LETTER: GOP candidates not what you want

As expected, I thought the Republican primaries were going to be very interesting and very telling as to where Republicans would now place their priorities not only in Illinois but across the nation. Would they be Trump supporters or would they be more the normal Republican of the past?

Well we got our answer for Illinois. They chose the indisputable criminal and traitor Trump candidate over the Black candidate and over the holier-than-thou white " Christian" for their candidate for governor.

This year I chose the Republican ballot for the Primary for a variety of reasons. First, my priority was when possible, always vote for the woman candidate. Republicans hate that and never elect a woman. Second, whenever there was only one candidate to vote for, I did not vote. I did not want any Republican to receive votes that would imply support. And third, whenever there was an opportunity to have a write-in vote I did so, voting for myself.

This too implied that no Republican deserved this American's vote for any elected office from dog catcher to President. And from my perspective never will because voting for a Republican at any level is a vote of treason and traitorous. Not what you want for an elected official.

Jim Wilson, Bloomington

