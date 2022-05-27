LETTER: GOP blocks lower drug prices

Would you be surprised to find the Americans pay among the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs? (AARP Bulletin, May 2022). Studies show that many of us skip taking one or more of our prescriptions because we simply can't afford them. Meanwhile drug company profits continue to soar.

Last December the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed President Biden's Build Back Better Act of 2021. That bill included prescription drug price controls but Biden's bill was stopped in the Republican-controlled Senate where not a single Republican Senator was willing to cast a vote of support.

If you are concerned about high drug prices, consider asking your Republican friends why they back a political party that continues to block lower drug prices.

Gary Davis, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0