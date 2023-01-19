LETTER: Good luck to public servants

Born January 17, Benjamin Franklin described our new government as, "A Republic, if you can keep it." Our republic requires our effort because we hold that the governing of the public is a matter for the public, for "we the people."

In our constitution, we grant the government specific powers. We also limit, order and restrict the power of the government and of the majority using such things as the separation of powers, due process, habeas corpus, dividing national, state and local jurisdictions, the freedom of speech, the right to petition and frequent contests of candidates for public office in what strive to be fair, honest and transparent elections.

We just finished the November elections and will soon hold the April elections. While some may run unchallenged, once elected, officials will be challenged by citizens, who think they are doing too much or not enough. Vigorous, public political disagreement on policy, practice, perspectives, priorities, problems, and potential solutions for the public good are expected and vital in a republic.

Franklin knew this and that it also made republics messy, frustrating, complicated and challenging.

Good luck to the current, reelected, newly elected and soon to be elected public servants. Remember part of the public you strive to serve includes those who didn't vote for you and may not agree with you.

Long live the republic.

John Walther, Bloomington