LETTER: Good deeds don't follow good intentions

On August 3, Connor Wood’s “Redbirds Go Green,” reviewed ISU faculty and staff’s completion of a sustainability plan. The plan is encouraging and aspirational, but lacks numerical goals and timelines. The lack of date-specific targets suggests few tangible accomplishments given ISU’s checkered sustainability history.

ISU made two consequential climate commitments in the 2010s; it then broke both. 2010 marked President Bowman’s signature on the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment. That big step required a greenhouse gas inventory and a climate action plan enumerating steps to reduce the university’s carbon output to net zero by a target date. It also required incorporation of sustainability into ISU’s curriculum.

Few good deeds followed good intentions. ISU never completed an emissions reduction plan. Then, after seven years of inaction, ISU’s administration quietly withdrew from the Climate Commitment in 2018.

At first, sustainability (sans emissions reductions) fared better. ISU completed the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s comprehensive sustainability rating, called STARS, and received a silver rating in 2016. A gold rating was within reach for the plan’s next update. However, the administration withdrew its commitment to STARS. The end result? ISU’s STARS rating dropped to bronze in 2019 – the rating given “for just showing up.”

When achieving silver in 2016, ISU received 6 out of 24 points for emissions related goals: 2.9 and 3.1 points respectively out of 10 points each for greenhouse gas reductions and energy use. It received zero out of four points for no renewable energy. It will receive similar or lower scores under its new plan.

There’s no way around it. Sustainability plans without numerical targets for reducing emissions are tantamount to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic to achieve a better view of the icebergs.

William Rau, Bloomington