LETTER: God can heal our America

What is wrong with us Americans? We have just witnessed the 27th school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

The U.S. suicide rate increased 35% from 1999-2018. (CDC). Mental health issues are more prevalent than cancer, diabetes, or heart disease (Huff Post). We are in a culture war over abortion, LGBT rights, critical race theory, woke versus more traditional political policies, and what to do about gun violence.

People are venting their anger on social media, road rage, and violent behavior. Churches, schools, and homes are not agreed on the values our children should learn. Centuries-old values that held us together in an integrated culture are being seriously questioned. We are a divided and disintegrating culture. It is apparent our present culture is not working to produce a safe America.

With these loud and conflicting voices surrounding us it is difficult to teach our children right from wrong. Knowing right from wrong helps children develop a healthy conscience, that internal part of us that keeps us from doing wrong and motivates socially approved behavior. Developing a healthy conscience can be done best in a united and integrated society.

Our pledge of allegiance says we are: "One nation under God." Our coins carry the phrase, "In God We Trust." Would it not be in America's best interest for us to bow our knees to God with repentant hearts so He could come and heal our land? A healed America would better provide schools safe from murderous rampages, than all the conflicting values and voices of today. Could it be a step in the right direction to prevent the suffering now being felt in Uvalde, Texas?

Gerhard (Gary) Bussmann, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0