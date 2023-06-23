There was such a nice article in the newspaper about Poppy Day for veterans. But nowhere did it say where to get a poppy. After searching the stores on Friday in Bloomington, to see if anyone was passing out poppies, and there were none to be had, like they do every year.

So, I called American Legion Hall, to find out where I could get one. They said I could come to the Legion, at 2720 Lincoln Street, to get one. When I was there, I found out stores no longer wanted them to be passed out in front of the stores. No reason was given.

I thought that was awful. I was very disappointed in that. Some of these stores allow Girl Scout cookies and vendors selling silly trinkets and t-shirts, etc.

I’m sure everyone knows the importance of Poppy Day. It’s to honor all veterans and military people, past and present that kept our country safe. We all wouldn’t be living the cushy life we have today, if it weren’t for our veterans who fought for this country; shame on the stores that wouldn’t allow it.

So, if you want a poppy, stop by the American Legion hall and pick one up, and you can also leave a donation there. Pick up a pamphlet there and see all the stuff they do for veterans and other organizations like Special Olympics, etc.

I found out they do more than I ever thought they did. Check it out. You never know when someday you might need their help, for yourself or a family member. I was very impressed by what they do.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington