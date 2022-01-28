LETTER: Global warming a hoax on world

The greatest hoax ever played on the world is the suggestion that industry is causing significant global warming. The suggestion is growing exponentially in the press. Some advocates admit to exaggerating the problem.

The glaciers are in fact receding as they have been for thousands of years. The earth warmed, and the glaciers retreated from the upper Midwest to where they are now. The earth remains warm enough to continue the melt.

The long-term trend (thousands of year) is a return to the ice age. This trend was previously predicted by the press as an urgent crisis in the mid-1970s. (See the internet for historical confirmation).

Most meteorologists (climate scientists) are less than impressed with the purported current “science.” They deny that recent extreme weather is caused by climate change. Very small degrees of atmospheric change are present. Floods and droughts continue to cycle as they have always cycled.

The true motivation for the focus on global warming is the desire for the more government control of the U.S. economy. It is also to equalize the economies of the world’s nations. No carbon restrictions are being required on certain developing countries, most of which have communists or undemocratic governments. (Isn’t that ironic?)

Donald Wilber, Bloomington

