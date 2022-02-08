 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Glad Michael is running again

Letter to the Editor

We’ve known McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael for years and are thrilled that she is running for re-election.

Having grown up in rural Lexington, Kathy is well-known and respected in our county for her hard work. She is one of those rare public servants who stays in close contact with the people she serves on a year-round basis, not just each election cycle. In fact, we have seldom seen a more dedicated and hardworking elected official. The experience she brings to this office is invaluable.

Integrity, experience, and a strong work ethic define Kathy Michael. McLean County is lucky to have her. Glad she’s running again.

George and Jeanie Wendt, Bloomington

 

