LETTER: Give pro-choicers change of perspective

Letter to the Editor

Ideology is an interesting phenomenon. “Don’t confuse me with the facts my mind is already made up.”

This seems to be the attitude with respect to abortion. The procedure is definitely polarizing and it stirs strong emotions whether you are for or against the issue. There is also a litany of components with respect to abortion such as when life begins, the exceptions for rape or incest and the mother’s life, etc.

The potential psychological effect of the would-be mother cannot be understated. Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, each insists they are right and are traveling the moral high ground. I would suggest to the pro-choice supporters that they witness an abortion procedure, especially late term and see if that has any effect on a women’s rights and control over her body attitude. Perhaps a change of perspective may be effected.

Jim White, Lincoln

