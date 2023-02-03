This is not going to end well.

I've joined the National Rifle Association, in mind only, and offer my support for it's goal to place an AR-15 military style assault weapon into the hands of all Americans who need one. And all of them do.

The automatic rifles with magazines to take care of any neighborhood nuisance makes great sense. Never had a problem among the executive homes on my block, but it could happen. And if my AR-15 can fire 100 rounds a minute, it'd take care of any irritating issue. If, by accident, the spray took out a neighbor's chandelier or kids, I'd send over a note via official U.S. mail to say, "Sorry." I'd also be very apologetic as I waved to them on my way to work.

I also endorse the NRA's effort to get machine guns in the hands of drug dealers and youth, as the police can't provide public safety for those doing crime. When someone rips off a drug dealer, who do they call? 9-1-1? No. They find an NRA supporting local gun shop. Or they do what most do: Steal a neighbor's AR-15 and ammo.

When's the last time going to church you wished you hadn't forgot your AR-15? More often than you'd think, I'll bet. Things happen. Someone flipped me off once for going out of turn at the four-way stop. Mindless on my part, but it happened. I said: "Sorry, I won't shoot you again."

Sadly, I expect the NRA to start a new program to one-up my AR-15. It's the RPG SUV Killer to boost sales for struggling small business arms makers. They are very expensive, but highly effective up to 350 yards.

As a bona fide NRA member (in mind only), I can't wait.

Randy Kull, Bloomington