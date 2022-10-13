LETTER: Giannoulias will support all people

Maybe the race for our secretary of state may not be as exciting as the the race for governor, but we have two totally different candidates that will affect our lives in the future.

Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is endorsed by the AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood. He vows to protect voting rights, toughen ethics laws, fight climate change, protect libraries from book banning and crack down on scam artists.

Republican Dan Brady, who as a representative in the Illinois House has voted against extending public health standards in schools, against extending ballot drop boxes and curbside voting, against criminal justice reform, against teaching about minority history in schools, against public employees unionizing, against taxing the rich, against protecting abortion rights, against increasing the minimum wage and against gun safety laws. However, he has voted for to-go-cocktails and expanding gambling.

It is great to have a choice between Dan Brady, who is a Trump supporter and Alexi Giannoulias. who will support all the people of our fine state. Take your pick.

Mike Kerber, Normal