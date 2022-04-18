LETTER: Get reeducated about alcohol

Increasingly, people in our country are drinking ethanol. By volume, there is more ethyl alcohol in wine than in beer. A toxic poison, alcohol moves quickly through the body affecting every organ.

The alcohol industry cleverly glamorizes their product to entice people to drink, then advises to “drink responsibly.” knowing full-well that the brain will be desensitized and judgment impaired. It appears it’s the drinker's fault when stupid decisions are made, not the industries product. The alcohol industry deceives, and alcohol deceives.

Ethel alcohol is a depressant and not a stimulant. With the part of the brain that restrains the things we say and do depressed, people become more unrestrained. They appear stimulated.

With a 1980s steady decline in alcohol sales, the wine industry was hit the hardest. They came up with the clever idea of “marrying” the health industry. How can physicians promote wine for their patients? To quote a response found in “Have a Healthy Heart – Without Alcohol” by George J. VanKoman, M.D. “You can get a doctor to say anything you want – as long as the price is right.”

The American Medical Association indicates that during the first year of the pandemic the number of Americans who died from alcohol related causes increased 25%, from nearly 79,000 deaths in 2019 to 99,000 in 2020.

It’s time to be reeducated. The nature of ethyl alcohol is not new news. Proverbs 20:1 says “Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise.”

Loreta Jent, Education Director

National Woman’s Christian Temperance Union

