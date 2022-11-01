LETTER: Get out the vote for Bailey

The percentage of registered voters who voted in the June 28 primary election was 19%. We can do better, Illinois. Voting takes 10 minutes. Our children and grandchildren deserve it.

Early voting is taking place now and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

We have on-site voter registration in Illinois.

Acceptable forms of ID (must have two) and proofs of address (must have two, ID can count as one) for this include: passport or military ID, driver’s license or state ID card, college/university/school/work ID, library card, Vehicle registration card, lease, mortgage or deed to home, credit or debit card, Social Security card, Medicare or Medicaid card, insurance card, payroll check/personal check, voter registration card, bank statement, birth certificate, business mail postmarked to the applicant or utility bill in applicant’s name.

Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey has been formally endorsed by President Donald J. Trump, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Family Action, Illinois Federation for Right to Life, Moms for America and Illinois Right to Life.

Tanya Blumenshine, Normal