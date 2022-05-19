LETTER: Gardeners, don't throw out egg shells

For those of you who like to garden, this is a great way to use your eggshells. Don’t throw them out. Take your eggshells and rinse them out in cold water and then lay them out to dry out really good. About two days will do it. Then put them in a plastic bag and smash them up with a rolling pin or a hammer, to almost powdery.

Before planting your plant, sprinkle some of the eggshell powder in the hole or sprinkle some around the plant, and push a little dirt over it. It is a great food source for plant, especially tomatoes. It puts calcium back in the soil, and your plants will love you for it. It will be less garbage in the landfill.

Good luck you gardeners. This would be a great idea for young kids to help in the garden. It would give them something simple to do outside, and teach them something simple to do in the garden. Parents are always looking for projects for kids to do. This would be a good one for them.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington

