LETTER: Future leaders should back Knapp

Please join me and vote for Don Knapp.

As a young adult it’s important for us future leaders to participate in local elections. I’ve watched and learned that Don Knapp is truly someone who cares about our community and our safety. I also know that Don cares about our generation and works at educating us on the benefits of staying law abiding and contributing to the growth in our community. His office has programs that steer us out of criminal behavior and helps those who have not graduated obtain a GED. That’s what his diversion program was designed to do.

He has also spent his personal time with youth mentoring them and allowing them to have one on one contact with police officers so that they get to know the police are here to really protect and serve. Those are examples of his good character and we need more judges with good character. He is a leader in our community and we need his type of leadership and quality character on the bench.

Hailey Harvey, Normal

