LETTER: Frustrated with the self-centered

Today I learned that a member of my family has zero antibodies to protect her from COVID-19. That is zero after three vaccinations. She is being treated for cancer and that is what has happened to her.

I am so tired of some Americans being self-centered and refusing to help us in this fight for my sister and also my husband who is in the same situation. Our lives are changed because of those who refuse to get vaccinated, wear masks, and take precautions. Each day we hear of a new group of 1,000-plus people who have died because of COVID.

We have come to accept it. We should be screaming about the loss each day. We should be praying about it and lamenting those losses each Sunday in our churches. Why don't we care for each other? Why don't we do all we can to save my sister and husband? Why don't we take this on and stop COVID from infecting our most vulnerable?

Lawsuits about wearing masks by local teachers and politicians are ridiculous. Get in there and protect our children, parents, and those with illnesses that make the vaccines ineffective. It is time for all of us to rally to save lives.

Please, please help us. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, morn the losses each day, and love one another. As my granddaughter said when she got her shot, " I did this for you, Grandma."

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

