LETTER: Freeman-Smith will get things done right

Faye Freeman-Smith is running for representative of District 3 on the McLean County Board. I think she will be great for the board and for McLean County.

It's not just because she's lived in District 3 for 33 years and been a mental health counselor for even longer. It's because of how she gets things done.

In my 13 years of being guided by Faye Freeman-Smith, I've learned that Faye does not take shortcuts. She always does the right thing, the right way. I have seen that choosing the right way always produces the best results in the long run.

I know she will work collaboratively with us to "do the right thing" and produce the best results for District 3 and McLean County.

Please vote for Faye Freeman-Smith.

Barbarette Smith, Normal