LETTER: Freeman-Smith for county board

Voters in McLean County’s District 3 have the opportunity to elect an individual to the county board who is collaborative and responsive. Faye Freeman-Smith is committed to listening to all points of view, bringing people together to address community needs. With decades of experience in education and mental health, Faye knows first-hand the challenges our residents face as they build better futures. She understands the importance of agriculture to our county and region and will staunchly support our farmers.