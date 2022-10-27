LETTER: Freeman-Smith for county board

Voters in McLean County’s District 3 have the opportunity to elect an individual to the county board who is collaborative and responsive. Faye Freeman-Smith is committed to listening to all points of view, bringing people together to address community needs. With decades of experience in education and mental health, Faye knows first-hand the challenges our residents face as they build better futures. She understands the importance of agriculture to our county and region and will staunchly support our farmers.
Freeman-Smith’s abilities to bring people together are clear in her extensive volunteer work with - among many organizations - the McLean County Extension Council, Unity Center, Boys & Girls Club board and the McLean County Mental Health Advisory Board.
Most importantly, residents in District 3 will have a representative who actively seeks out their opinions and ideas and brings these to the County Board table. Join me in supporting Faye Freeman-Smith for county board.
Karen Schmidt, Bloomington